Skillmatics plans to grow brand globally, launch innovative products

Most parents today want to move their children away from mindless consumption of content on television or computer screens and, instead, engage them in educational products that are more activity-oriented. Dhvanil Sheth, who was a consultant with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), saw his sister doing the same with her kids and realised that there was a global need for new and innovative products for children that would help them build core skills for education and social interaction through active play.

Thus was born Skillmatics, which Sheth founded in October 2016. The Mumbai-based ...