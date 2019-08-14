Start-ups driving Smart Mobility 2.0 swear by electric vehicles

A corporate taxi service operator in the National Capital Region (NCR) is ecstatic. Till last month, getting “green” high-security number plates for their electric car fleet was turning out to be an uphill task.

But August onwards, electric cars have started getting green number plates to give them a distinct environment-friendly identity. This identity, that sets them apart as non-polluters compared to fossil fuel-driven vehicles, is the business model for a clutch of start-ups that are promoting electric mobility parallel to the government’s electric public ...