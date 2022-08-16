Snapchat+ reach 1 mn subscribers, users can now get noticed by celebrities

JUST IN
Snap has announced that its premium service Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers and the platform has begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

Snapchat

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Snap has announced that its premium service Snapchat+ has reached 1 million subscribers and the platform has begun rolling out new features to allow users to customise their experience.

The company said that as part of users' subscription, they can now access even more exclusive features.

"It is been just over six weeks since we launched Snapchat+ and we are thrilled to share there are over 1 million paying subscribers."

The new 'Priority Story Replies' will allow Snapchat+ replies to be more visible to Snap Stars. They can also pick an emoji they want their friends to see after they view Snaps.

Users can give their Bitmoji background more flair with special backgrounds like gleaming gold and a beach paradise. They can also change up their homescreen Snapchat app icon with new designs.

Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available on the platform, is available for $3.99 per month.

It is now available in the US, Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Finland, and Austria.

Meanwhile, the platform has also developed an in-app tool that allows parents to observe who their children are chatting with without letting guardians see the content of private chats.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 16 2022. 10:06 IST

