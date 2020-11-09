SoftBank Group says it spent $1.35 billion on buybacks in October

-
ALSO READ
SoftBank spent $3.8 billion to buy back 63.2 million shares in July, August
SoftBank investors await CEO Son's cashpile clues in second-quarter report
SoftBank to sell US cellphone distributor Brightstar in latest asset sale
Chip designer Arm to pause spin-off of its software units to SoftBank
SoftBank Group offers $19 coronavirus tests to companies, governments
-
By Sam Nussey
TOKYO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> said on Monday it spent 139.3 billion yen ($1.35 billion) repurchasing almost 20 million shares in October, part of a record buyback plan that has pushed the group's share price to near two-decade highs.
The repurchases represent a marked escalation from the 40 billion yen spent in September, with the buybacks funded by an asset sale programme that has swelled SoftBank's cash pile.
The Japanese conglomerate reports its quarterly earnings on Monday, with investors awaiting details on SoftBank's plans for the cash as the group regains its confidence following a string of soured investments.
(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU