SoftBank profit up 49% in June quarter on Flipkart, ARM stake sales

Japanese conglomerate Group on Monday said its operating profit has jumped over 49 per cent in the June quarter, helped by its sale of shares in Indian firm

The company, which registered operating income of 715 billion yen ($6.42 billion) during the quarter, also attributed the growth to sale of the majority of ARM Holding's Chinese operations.

"(Operating income was) Boosted by valuation gain of 244.9 billion at Vision Fund: valuation gain of 164.3 billion ($1.4 billion) was recorded for based on the expected sales price, following the sales agreement," said in a statement.

It also recorded a "one-time gain of 161.3 billion following Arm's business becoming an associate from a subsidiary due to the establishment of a joint venture", it added.

SoftBank said it estimates that the sale of shares will occur within 24 months of the inception of the investment.

It added that the company has "calculated the deferred tax at 43.68 per cent, being the Indian short-term capital gains tax rate expected to apply to the sale of Flipkart shares".

In May this year, SoftBank had decided to sell its about 20 per cent stake in Flipkart to US retailer The deal is estimated to help SoftBank rake in about $4 billion from the sale.

SoftBank had invested $2.5 billion in Flipkart last year through that is touted to be one of the world's largest private equity fund.

"Investments totaling $27.1 billion to date at amounted to fair value of $32.5 billion... Total committed capital of $ 97.7 billion at and Delta Fund," SoftBank said.