Sony India looks to double revenue from premium products by 2021

Sony India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan-based Sony Corporation, expects to double the share of premium products to its revenue by 2021. The electronics major is betting on launch of new products in the premium segment to prop up revenues.

“Our premium products across categories contribute about 20-25 per cent to the revenue now. We expect this share to double by up to 40 per cent by the end of 2021”, said Sunil Nayyar, Sony India’s first Indian managing director, at a media interaction.

The premium products in different categories include Bravia television, digital imaging and personal & home audio systems.

“Sony has always been a premium brand. We have been selling state-of-the-art cut-throat technology products. We have been launching everything new and competitively very strong products, especially in 2018”, he added.

has already launched its master series A9F Bravia OLED and A8F Bravia OLED in television category.

“We will continue launching stronger line up of our television brands.These line ups will unfold very shortly. Sony stands for the best picture quality in the industry. There is also no compromise in sound quality, design and user interface”, he added.

The electronics goods maker has set a target to invest Rs 500 crore during 2019-20 on marketing and advertisements for all its products.

“Most of our televisions are being manufactured in India. In sync with the Government of India’s philosophy of Make In India, we wish to make more products in India”, Nayyar said.

has a distribution network of over 12000 dealers, 230 exclusive outlets and 25 direct branch locations. In addition to it, the company has a network of more than 300 service touch points and 25 warehouses across India to handle its supply chain effectively.