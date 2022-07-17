Spandana Sphoorty to raise Rs 4,000 cr in bonds in FY23, eyes to double AUM

-
ALSO READ
Spandana Sphoorty's Q4 consolidated net profit declines 42% to Rs 28.6 cr
Spandana Sphoorty-Reddy settlement clears way for announcing FY22 results
Spandana Sphoorty posts consolidated net profit of Rs 45.1 cr in Q3FY22
Spandana Sphoorthy, former MD Padmaja Reddy heading for truce over dues
MFI Spandana Sphoorty expects to disburse Rs 1,000 cr in Q4 of FY22
-
Private equity firm Kedaara Capital-backed microfinance institution Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd (SSFL) plans to raise about Rs 4,000 crore through bonds in FY23 to support business growth. It has set a target to grow assets under management (AUM) to Rs 15,000 crore by FY25 from Rs 6,581 crore in March 2022.
It resumed business (disbursements) in Q4FY22 after facing disruptions in Q3FY22 due to the abrupt resignation by erstwhile managing director Padmaja Reddy.
The board has approved a proposal to raise an amount of not exceeding Rs 4,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). They could be issued in one or more tranches through a private placement route, said non-banking finance company (NBFC) in filing with BSE.
As for growth, Spandana has identified seven additional states including Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal -- with favourable metrics for quick scale up of microfinance book. It is looking for an incremental AUM of Rs 6,000-7,000 crore from these states and continue to grow organically in the existing states, said its new MD and and Chief executive Shalabh Saxena.
Scaling up growth would entail higher investments and expenditure. Spandana Sphoorty's cost to income ratio (C\I ratio) rose 32.9 per cent for FY22 from 21.9 per cent in FY21. It is expected to rise further to 43.7 per cent in FY23 due to increased investments towards growing the business and would moderate to 35.7 per cent in FY25. The branches in its network are expected to rise to 1,500 in FY25 from 1,010 at the end of March 2022 and up from 1,010 in March 2020.
On the issue of tweaking the changing business model, the company's executives said in an analyst's call that it does not want to make any knee-jerk reaction and does not intend to disturb the existing model. Anything new would be done in a calibrated manner.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU