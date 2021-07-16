Special train with 180 shipping containers to arrive in Rajasthan

In view of shortage of containers in amidst the pandemic, a special train carrying 180 shipping containers from Mundra port in Gujarat will arrive here on Saturday.

This is for the first time that double-stack container train is arriving in Jaipur for the Inland Container Depot of Small Industries Corporation Limited (RAJSICO), an official said.

The train has been flagged off from Mundra on Thursday and shall arrive on destination by Saturday.

The train will be carrying empty containers for timely assistance for the local export-related businesses. The disruption caused by the COVID pandemic has resulted in a shortage of shipment containers in This has directly affected the exports. The double-stack train will help address the shortage issue.

"Rajsico is working towards assisting small industries in the state with exports and with the commencement of the double stack train the process shall gain further momentum," Rajesh Sharma, managing director, RAJSICO, said.

The Inland Container Depot at Jaipur releases nearly 150 containers in a month, the numbers have been affected by the pandemic situation and the shortage of containers further added up to the challenge of local exporters.

Nearly 60 containers left the depot in the month of June 2021. However, as the situation improves the figures are expected to rise and the double-stack train will help in assuring the availability of empty containers for exporters, the official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)