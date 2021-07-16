CBI books Fedderes Electric and its promoters in bank fraud case

-
ALSO READ
Gurgaon Metro Project case: IL&FS gets Rs 1,925 cr from Haryana govt
Shikhar Dhawan wants to keep everyone 'together, happy' during SL tour
Noida's first 100 Covid deaths in 343 days, next 100 in just 13 days
Air quality 'poor' across Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Delhi HC directs Google to remove verdict acquitting man in drug case
-
The CBI has registered an FIR against Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited and its promoters for allegedly cheating an SBI-led consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,028.94 crore, officials said Friday.
The central probe agency conducted a search operation on Friday at seven locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Bulandshahr.
"It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused including private company & its Directors had cheated the banks by way of diversion of funds and sham transactions with related parties," a CBI spokesperson said.
The agency has alleged that the company produced fabricated account books, misrepresented figures to borrow funds and siphoned off various loan proceeds.
The allegations were based on forensic audit report, the spokesperson said.
Along with the company, the CBI has also booked its promoters Akhtar Aziz Siddiqi, Sham Sundar Dhawan, Bindu Dogara, Ritushri Sharma, Arun Kumar Joshi and Randhir Jain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU