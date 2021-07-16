JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Wipro investing in supply side too as it prioritises capturing growth: CFO
Business Standard

CBI books Fedderes Electric and its promoters in bank fraud case

The CBI has registered an FIR against Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited and its promoters for allegedly cheating an SBI-led consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,028.94 crore, officials said

Topics
Central Bureau of Investigation | Bank fraud | Fedders Electric and Engineering

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

crime

The CBI has registered an FIR against Fedderes Electric and Engineering Limited and its promoters for allegedly cheating an SBI-led consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 1,028.94 crore, officials said Friday.

The central probe agency conducted a search operation on Friday at seven locations in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon and Bulandshahr.

"It has been alleged in the complaint that the accused including private company & its Directors had cheated the banks by way of diversion of funds and sham transactions with related parties," a CBI spokesperson said.

The agency has alleged that the company produced fabricated account books, misrepresented figures to borrow funds and siphoned off various loan proceeds.

The allegations were based on forensic audit report, the spokesperson said.

Along with the company, the CBI has also booked its promoters Akhtar Aziz Siddiqi, Sham Sundar Dhawan, Bindu Dogara, Ritushri Sharma, Arun Kumar Joshi and Randhir Jain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 16 2021. 20:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.