JUST IN
PTC India December-quarter consolidated net profit up 66% to Rs 104 crore
Financial services firm KFin Technologies reports 79% profit growth in Q3
Nykaa Dec quarter profit plunges 71% to Rs 8.48 crore; revenue rises 33%
Zee Entertainment Dec quarter profit plummets 92% as ad spends shrink
Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Dec quarter net loss widens to Rs 601 crore
Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here
Highest-ever quarterly revenue by Essar Oil in Q3 as CBM output doubles
Fusion Microfinance sees asset growth moderating as pent-up demand tapers
Nayara Energy Q3 profit up 2% as shutdown, windfall tax impact margins
Oil India reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,746 cr in Q3
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
HAL in talks with four nations to sell its light-combat aircraft Tejas
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Spencer's Retail Q3 loss widens to Rs 61.75 cr, impacted by higher expenses

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 638.91 crore as compared to Rs 624.07 crore in the year-ago period

Topics
Spencer’s Retail | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Spencer
Spencer's Retail Sector Head Shashwat Goenka said at a consolidated level the company's business has grown led by significant growth in the non-food business and also from the food business with sustained omni-channel presence.

RP Sanjiv Goenka Group firm Spencer's Retail Ltd on Tuesday reported widening of consolidated loss after tax at Rs 61.75 crore for December quarter 2022-23, impacted by higher expenses.

The company had posted a loss after tax of Rs 26.77 crore for the same quarter last fiscal year, Spencer's Retail said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 638.91 crore as compared to Rs 624.07 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 703.89 crore as compared to Rs 669.49 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Spencer's Retail Sector Head Shashwat Goenka said at a consolidated level the company's business has grown led by significant growth in the non-food business and also from the food business with sustained omni-channel presence.

"Continuous investments in making our digital shopping experience seamless for our consumers have helped us sustain the growth in the omni channel business," he added.

Spencer's Retail has also recently ventured into a new format -- 'Spencer's Value Market' -- and there are currently 10 stores operational under this format, Goenka said adding, the initial consumer response has been very encouraging.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Spencer’s Retail

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.