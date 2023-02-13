JUST IN
Adani Enterprises Q3 results tomorrow: Know about its past performance here
Highest-ever quarterly revenue by Essar Oil in Q3 as CBM output doubles
Fusion Microfinance sees asset growth moderating as pent-up demand tapers
Nayara Energy Q3 profit up 2% as shutdown, windfall tax impact margins
Oil India reports highest-ever quarterly profit of Rs 1,746 cr in Q3
PSBs profit jumps 65% to Rs 29,175 cr in Q3; Bank of Maharashtra tops chart
M&M Q3 results: PAT rises 14% to Rs 1,528 crore; revenue jumps 41%
State-owned BHEL net profit for Q3 rises 57% to reach Rs 42 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra Q3 PAT climbs 14% to 1,528 crore on robust sales
Drug marker Lupin reports 72% decline in Q3 net profit to Rs 153 cr
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Audi India to start making the Q3 range in India this calendar year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Dec quarter net loss widens to Rs 601 crore

Jaypee Infratech Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency resolution, reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 601.24 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal

Topics
Jaypee Infratech | Q3 results | Markets

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

q3, result, quarter
Photo: Shutterstock

Debt-ridden Jaypee Infratech Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency resolution, on Monday reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 601.24 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal.

Its net loss at stood Rs 540.03 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 312.66 crore in the December quarter of this fiscal from Rs 294.76 crore earlier.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, the consolidated net loss stood at Rs 1,825.03 crore as against a net loss of Rs 1,683.32 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 946.19 crore in the first three quarters of this fiscal from Rs 770.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company is earning revenue from the Yamuna Expressway Project that connects Greater Noida to Agra, as well as its healthcare business.

Jaypee Infratech Ltd is facing corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) since August 2017.

In November last year, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) reserved its order on Mumbai-based Suraksha group's bid to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd and complete around 20,000 flats for aggrieved homebuyers.

Suraksha group had in June 2021 received the approval of financial creditors and homebuyers to take over Jaypee Infratech Ltd, raising hopes for homebuyers of getting possession of their dream flats in stalled projects, mainly in Noida and Greater Noida.

In the fourth round of bidding process to find a buyer for Jaypee Infratech, Suraksha group had won the bid with 98.66 per cent votes -- 0.12 per cent more votes than NBCC.

Suraksha group, in its final resolution plan, offered to bankers over 2,500 acres of land and nearly Rs 1,300 crore by way of issuing non-convertible debentures. It has also proposed to complete all pending flats over the next four years.

Jaypee Infratech's lenders have submitted a claim of Rs 9,783 crore. The CIRP was initiated over an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jaypee Infratech

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 18:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.