SpiceJet becomes 1st budget carrier to launch in-flight entertainment

on Monday became the first local low-cost carrier to launch a complimentary (IFE) system across its international and domestic flights which can be accessed by passengers through their mobile phones and tablets.

Until now, IFE services were being offered only by full-service carriers, including Air India and Jet Airways, through IFE LCD screens.

"The launch of our new system, SpicEngage, will vastly improve the on board experience of our flyers. Passengers can now use their own phones and tablets on board to watch their favourite shows, play games, read and do much more," said Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director,

Unlike traditional systems, flyers can easily access on their hand-held devices by following a few easy steps, the airline said.

will host a plethora of content broadly classified under five categories watch, play, explore, read and eat, it said.