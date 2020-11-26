SpiceJet launches dedicated freighter services to Leh in Ladakh

Airline major on Thursday launched dedicated freighter services connecting with the rest of the country.

Accordingly, the airline operated its first freighter flight from Delhi to carrying 13 tonnes of cargo supplies.

The flight was operated by SpiceXpress, the dedicated cargo arm of

According to the airline, a Boeing 737 freighter has been deployed on this route.

Besides, the new flights launched are seasonal and will operate during the winter months when surface transportation is disrupted owing to harsh weather conditions.

"Our flight services are especially significant considering the extreme weather conditions during winter months when temperatures fall below sub-zero levels hampering the movement of essential supplies and cargo for the local populace and administration in Leh," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director,

"Our freighter services to will ensure seamless and timely transportation of essential supplies to this most beautiful part of our country throughout winters."

In addition, the airline said that the dedicated cargo flights will help transport fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, perishables, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and other general cargo. Besides improving logistics and connectivity, the new freighter service will ensure transportation of these essential commodities remains unaffected due to dipping temperatures and adverse weather conditions during these winter months.

At present, SpiceJet operates a fleet of 17 cargo aircraft including three wide-body planes and is the only Indian carrier to operate long-haul non-stop cargo flights to Europe, Africa and CIS countries.

