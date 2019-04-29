SpiceJet plane skids off runway on landing at Shirdi airport

A aircraft skidded off the runway on landing at the regional airport Monday, leading to halting of operations at the facility, source said.



All the passengers, however, had a providential escape, the source added. The number of passengers is not known immediately.



The aircraft apparently touched down some 30-40 meters away from the landing spot and veered off the runway, the source explained.



The source also said the incident lead to a complete halting of operations at the airport that serves mostly the pilgrims visiting the popular Hindu shrine in the city.



Later, a spokesperson confirmed the incident.



Passengers are being deplaned through the normal procedure, the spokesperson added.



More details are awaited.