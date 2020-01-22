SpiceJet profit likely to take a hit due to delay in induction of 737 MAX

SpiceJet’s expansion plans and its operating profit in the near term is likely to be hit as Boeing 737 MAX induction has been pushed to the second half of the year. The airline management was expecting the return of the fuel-efficient aircraft into service in early 2020.

But Boeing informed customers and suppliers late on Tuesday the company was “estimating that the ungrounding of 737 MAX will begin during mid-2020”. “This updated estimate is informed by our experience to date with the certification process,” Boeing said. SpiceJet had 13 Boeing 737 Max in ...