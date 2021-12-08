SpiceJet to file appeal in Madras HC against its order to wind up operation

-
ALSO READ
Under Covid stress, SpiceJet's net loss widens to Rs 729 cr in Q1
Hiving off logistics biz, fund raise to unlock value for SpiceJet investors
SpiceJet Q1 preview: Analysts eye liquidity measures, growth in cargo biz
Pornography case: Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe bail plea to be heard on Aug 10
SpiceJet kicks off cargo business sale; valuation at Rs 2,500 crore
-
Spice Jet has announced that it would file an appeal in the Madras High Court against an order of the single bench of the high court directing the airline to wind up its operation.
Justice Subramaniam of the Madras High Court had on Monday ordered the airline company to wind up its operation over its failure to make payments to a Swiss Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) service provider.
The Zurich-based MRO service provider, SR Technics, had claimed that the Spice Jet owes around 24 million US dollars and that it has a ten-year contract with the airline company.
The MRO company had assigned Credit Suisse AG the right to receive payments on behalf of SR Technics and the single bench of the Madras High Court had responded to its appeal and ordered the winding up of Spice Jet.
The order was stayed for three weeks after the airline moved a plea that it deposit USD 5 million with the court in two weeks.
Spice Jet had argued in the court that SR Technics did not possess the approval from the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) from 2009 to 2015 but the court did not heed to the argument and said that the airline had availed of the services of SR Technics.
The airline company also argued that the Swiss company had made a "fraudulent misinterpretation" of having the DGCA approval and argued that this was against the Indian and other applicable laws and that this has led to the entire agreement pointless or unnecessary.
--IANS
aal/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU