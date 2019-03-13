SpiceJet to seek compensation from Boeing after grounding 737 Max aircraft

will seek compensation from and also demand credits on maintenance, repair and overhaul for the 12 grounded planes. The airline was counting on the delivery of the for its aggressive expansion, but will now have to lease old planes.

Following other nations, India grounded the on Wednesday.

had bet its fortunes heavily on the new version of the 737 of which it has 13 planes in its fleet and another 193 aircraft on order. The fuel efficient and the longer range 737 Max - the future of which looks uncertain now - had given an opportunity to to control its costs and plan new international routes.

The airline's stock slipped 2.09 per cent to Rs 77.15 on fears that the grounding of 8 aircraft will hurt the airline's revenue.

“We will seek compensation from Boeing for the grounding - on revenue loss due to the grounding and additional compensation for any kind of maintenance or technical overhaul that the aircraft will need to undergo. That’s part of the contract that we signed with Boeing for all 737 Max aircraft,” said a senior SpiceJet executive.

SpiceJet had only recently started to see an improvement in its fortunes because of capacity increase and route development by the more fuel-efficient The airline has added 13 aircraft and was planning to add another 15 Boeing 737 Max planes in 2019. “We haven’t yet studied how many will be delivered in the changed scenario as it depends on the duration of the ban, but we have a contingency plan ready,” said a second SpiceJet executive. He added that the airline was going to wet-lease two Boeing 737s in the next 20 days.

Wet lease, an arrangement under which the airline will lease aircraft along with the crew, maintenance, etc from the lessor is expensive and will lead to a spike in operational costs for the company, which had recently started enjoying cost benefits from the fuel efficiency of the 737 Max. According to the company’s own statement in the October-December period, due to lower fuel burn of the aircraft, its cost increased only 2 per cent, while jet fuel price increased by 6 per cent.

The airline will also have to go slow on route expansion, which it had planned through the 737 Max with its range of around six to seven hours. The airline had planned to launch flights to Guangzhou, Istanbul, Moscow and other cities in Central Asia in summer. It has also been forced to cut flights on at least 12 international routes.

“For SpiceJet, should the issue prolong, it could result in loss of profits in the impending peak season for the industry, though we expect some compensation from Boeing depending on the agreement,” brokerage firm SBI Caps said in a note to clients.

As of now, there seems to be no clarity on how long the ban will continue because the grounding has been done following global example and without any directive from Boeing or Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). “As of now, we don’t have any clarity when the ban will be lifted. Boeing has to assure us and other regulators that it has implemented changes in the aircraft and the aircraft is safe to fly. We may follow global examples too,” said B S Bhullar, head of India’s aviation regulator DGCA.

Boeing said that it has plans to make major changes to the flight control systems on the 737 MAX aircraft which were behind the crash of the Lion Air aircraft and are being suspected of being the primary reason behind the Ethiopian Air crash. The changes will be implemented earliest by the end of April.

According to civil aviation secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola, the airline cancelled and will cancel around 40 flights tomorrow. He added that the airline had been asked to ensure that connectivity to any city was not affected. “SpiceJet is rationalising the use of its other aircraft to address the current situation. We are evaluating options for augmenting capacity in the coming days through a mix of additional flights and aircraft induction,” a SpiceJet spokesperson said.