SpiceJet to set up pilot-training school to meet growth requirements

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet dives into air cargo space; analysts say it may unleash price war
Airlines to hike fares by end of this month: SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh
No threat of overcapacity if overhead cost remains in control: SpiceJet
SpiceJet to be the first airline in India to offer free on-board wifi
SpiceJet to test India's first plane powered by biofuel on Monday
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU