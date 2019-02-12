JUST IN
SpiceJet to set up pilot-training school to meet growth requirements

There is a shortage of trained commanders with domestic air traffic growing at 20 per cent, said Chairman Ajay Singh

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh

SpiceJet will set up a pilot-training school to meet its growth requirements, airline’s Chairman Ajay Singh said on Tuesday. There is a shortage of trained commanders with domestic air traffic growing at 20 per cent and airlines increasing capacity. Singh, however, said the airline had adequate number of pilots and had not cancelled a single flight because of shortage of pilots.

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 21:39 IST

