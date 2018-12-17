SpiceJet, Vistara keen on in-flight connectivity: Telecom Secy Sundararajan

Telecom Secretary on Monday said and have shown interest in providing on their aircraft.

She also said that global service providers are interested in facilitating services in the country.

The on Friday notified the rules for within the Indian territory which allows people to make voice calls and access internet services during air and maritime travel.

"Many service providers are interested, global ones are very interested. Among the airlines - and - are interested. They have approached (the government)," the telecom secretary told reporters on Monday on the sidelines of a seminar on the

"There are some airlines which have equipment installed on the aircraft to perform operations, so once they get the licence, they will be able to provide the service. Those who don't will have to tie up with the service provider to have the equipment installed," she added.

The official notification for "In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity" (IFMC) said that the IFMC service provider shall provide the operation of mobile communication services in aircraft at minimum height of 3,000 meters in Indian airspace to avoid interference with terrestrial mobile networks.

Internet services through Wi-Fi in aircraft shall be made available when electronic devices are permitted to be used only in airplane mode, the notification said.