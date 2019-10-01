Spotify announces Premium Family plan in India at Rs 179 per month

on Tuesday announced the availability of its Premium Family plan in India at Rs 179 per month, giving users more ways to share audio content.

The plan gives family members living under one roof more choices to customise music streaming and podcasts, with ad-free, on-demand music listening experience, the company said in a statement.

"Family time and recreation are a core part of our culture and we want users to discover new music and podcasts through their family, without compromising on their personal taste and app experience," said Amarjit Batra, Managing Director - India,

Under the new plan users will have access to 450,000 podcast titles and 50 million tracks/songs.

With Premium Family plan, listeners will also get individual accounts, where with up to six accounts per family, everyone gets to play their own music and podcasts.

In addition, it also comes with simple bill feature where one monthly bill sent to the master account holder, for the entire family.