Spotify tunes into Bollywood pitch, ropes in movie stars for TV campaign

Five months since it started streaming into India, Spotify is dialling in a local tune.

With Bollywood on its playlist, movie stars as brand endorsers and a campaign on TV and digital around the ongoing cricket World Cup, Spotify is leaving no trope unturned in its quest for the Indian listener. In this the Swedish-born, global music streaming app is doing what a number of global brands navigating their way through the country’s complex consumer landscape have done, but does it risk losing its unique identity in the process? The company is confident that it is time to go mass. ...