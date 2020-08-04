Start-ups expand omni-channel reach to grab a bigger piece of meat market

With the demand for hygienic and ready-to-cook products on the rise after the Covid pandemic, meat start-ups are making the cut with an omni-channel presence to serve quality meat and poultry products to consumers, in the safety of their homes.

Bengaluru-based start-up Nandu’s Chicken, which has seen a 40 per cent rise in its offline sales, is looking at adding over 30 new stores to its chain or retail stores apart from expanding to two new cities by this year. “Omnichannel is the future of business. In the next three years we plan to go pan India with 600 stores in around ...