State Bank of India board to consider raising $2 billion through bonds

-
ALSO READ
SBI, PNB, Canara Bank: PSU bank stocks to see more upside, show charts
BS Banking Annual: Total assets to interest income, here're the key numbers
On the chessboard: 2021 will see tectonic shifts in the banking industry
Start with smaller banks
Indian banks' loans rose 6.1% in two weeks to Dec 18, shows RBI data
-
The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Tuesday said a committee of its central board will consider raising up to USD 2 billion (around Rs 14,942 crore) through bonds in this fiscal year.
The Executive Committee of the Central Board is scheduled to have a meeting on April 28, 2021, the bank said in a BSE filing.
The committee will examine "the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2021 - 22", the filing said.
SBI shares were trading up by 2.51 per cent at Rs 353 on BSE in pre-close session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU