Covid: Dr Reddy's expects first lot of Sputnik V vaccine by May end

-
ALSO READ
Sputnik V approved, India to soon have more Covid vaccines: Things to know
Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V
Dr Reddy's partners Dept of Biotech for vaccine clinical trials in India
Submit more immunogenicity data for Sputnik V: Expert panel to Dr Reddy's
India approves Sputnik V vaccine, to produce 850 mn doses annually: RDIF
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories, which has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of COVID-19 vaccineSputnik V,on Tuesday said it expects the first lot of stock from Russian Direct Investment Fund by May end.
In September 2020, Dr Reddys and RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of SputnikV, developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.
Later, it was enhanced to 125 million.
"We are targeting to have the first batches imported by Q1, and are trying our best to have them by end-May," A Dr Reddy's spokesperson told PTI in an email reply.
RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev in a virtual press conference recently said he expected over 50 million doses of SputnikV vaccine to be manufactured in India by this summer.
He had said RDIF has tied up with five drug companies for the vaccine and is looking at a couple of more firms for the possible production pacts.
Once available, SputnikV will be the third vaccine to be used in India against coronavirus.
In January, DCGI had given the emergency use authorisation for two COVID-19 vaccines -- Covaxin of Bharat Biotech and Covishield of Oxford-AstraZeneca manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.
"We expect Domestic Manufacturing to ramp up from Q2.
We are not able to confirm on the first lot size at this time," Dr Reddy's official further said.
A senior official of Dr Reddy's said the vaccine will be imported in a frozen condition from RDIF maintaining -18 to -22 degree celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU