State-owned NBCC business bags orders worth Rs 1,165 crore in October

State-owned construction firm NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged business orders worth Rs 1,165.52 crore last month.
"NBCC (India) Limited has secured the total business of Rs 1,165.52 crore in the month of October 2020," the company said in a BSE filing.
Last week, NBCC reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 45.61 crore for the quarter ended September.
The company had posted a net loss of Rs 90.91 crore in the year-ago period.
Total income stood at Rs 1,426.27 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal year as against Rs 1,720.46 crore in the corresponding period previous year.
