Steel demand is expected to pick up in H2, says Tata Steel's T V Narendran

The demand for steel is expected to pick up in the second half of the year on the back of a revival in construction activity and the slew of measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to boost consumer sentiment. “Normally, just before the festival season, purchases start picking up.

So, with these measures and some more expected in the next couple of weeks, the sentiment is likely to swing a bit,” said Tata Steel Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director T V Narendran. The steel sector has been facing demand worries with a slowdown in almost every ...