Stellaris Venture Partners to launch $160 mn fund; IFC to invest $25 mn

-
ALSO READ
Chiratae Ventures lines up 10-14 investments from Fund IV this year
DCM Shriram to invest $143 mn in brownfield expansion project backed by IFC
World Bank arm invests $10 mn in venture capital firm Endiya Partners
NCML to invest Rs 506 cr in grain silos in India, IFC to back the project
IFC to support Netafim India's capex & working capital requirements
-
Stellaris Venture Partners India Trust II is targeting a $160 million fund. World Bank's investment arm International Finance Corporation (IFC) is planning to invest $25 million in the new fund.
The proposed investment by IFC is an equity investment of up to $25 million in Stellaris Venture Partners India Trust II (Fund), a trust domiciled in India, said IFC.
The fund focuses primarily on seed and series A investments in Indian technology-enabled companies and is targeting $160 million in total commitments.
The fund plans to invest in 20-25 companies across healthcare, education, financial services, logistics, consumer internet and enterprise technology sectors.
The fund will be managed by Stellaris Advisors LLP (Stellaris), which was established by Alok Goyal, Ritesh Banglani, and Rahul Chowdhri. Stellaris is a limited liability partnership domiciled in India. Beacon Trusteeship Limited, domiciled in India, is the trustee. It is focused on non-manufacturing early stage technology startups in India.
Investment from a lifecycle investor such as the IFC will position the fund to have better access to co-investment and follow-on capital for its investee companies, which are particularly valuable for early-stage businesses seeking to scale, said IFC.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU