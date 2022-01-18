Stempeutics gets DCGI nod for Phase 3 trial to treat Covid patients

-
ALSO READ
DCGI nod to phase-I clinical trial of Reliance Life Sciences' Covid vaccine
Bharat Biotech submits clinical trial data for paediatric vaccine to DCGI
Dr Reddy's seeks nod for phase-3 trial of Sputnik Light as booster dose
India among largest contributors of global solidarity trial: WHO on Covid
Zydus gets nod for phase 2 clinical study in Australian CAPS patients
-
Stempeutics, a group company of Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), on Tuesday said it has received DCGI clearance to conduct Phase 3 clinical trial on its product for treating COVID-19 patients suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The company will be using its stem cell product, Stempeucel, for conducting the label extension Phase 3 clinical trial.
The product is already approved for marketing for the treatment of critical limb ischemia by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Stempeucel exhibits potent immuno-modulatory and anti-inflammatory properties which could help in reducing the inflammation caused due to the cytokine storm elicited by the body's immune cells in response to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) related infection in the lungs, Stempeutics said in a statement.
"Coronavirus third wave appears to be mild-to-moderate. But the most severely affected CoV-2 infected patients will often go on to develop ARDS which necessitates assisted ventilation to preserve breathing and lung function.
"Moreover, many ARDS patients may also experience an acute inflammatory response (cytokine storm) which can result in long-term damage to lung tissue and lung function," Stempeutics Chairman Sudarshan Ballal noted.
Treating ARDS patients with allogeneic expanded bone marrow derived MSCs could alleviate lung inflammation and compromised lung function and significantly reduce the time required for patients to be ventilated, he stated.
"The results of this trial would be very crucial in confirming this," Ballal said.
Headquartered in Bengaluru, Stempeutics is an advanced clinical-stage biotech company.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU