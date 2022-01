Sterlite Technologies bags around Rs 170 crore deal from Power Grid

Broadband technology company on Tuesday said it has bagged a multi-year order of about Rs 170 crore to build a unified network management system for Corporation of India.

The company said it has already been supplying optical fibre cables and has developed a communication network for Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL).

We are delighted to form an association with PGCIL for creating a customized UNMS (unified network management system) for managing their massive-scale utility networks. We will provide a consolidated infrastructure with centralised controls for their inter-regional networks.

"The network management system, with integrated analytics, will bring in efficiency and effectiveness by setting superior standards in network operations management," STL CEO for Global Business Services Praveen Cherian said in a statement.

The company has reported to have an order book of Rs 11,700 crore as on December 31, 2021. It comprises 56 per cent orders from India, 35 per cent from Europe and Middle East, 7-8 per cent from the US and the balance from rest of the world.

