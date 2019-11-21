Street quiet as Blue Dart delivers muted results for a 7th straight quarter

The stock of Blue Dart — India’s largest listed logistics company — is trading at yearly lows. However, not many brokerages are betting on the company’s prospects.

This is because for the seventh quarter in a row, the leader in the air express segment has posted disappointing numbers. Operating profit margins, which rose more than 11 per cent in Q3FY18, were on a downtrend and have been at sub-5 per cent levels in the last three quarters. Even in the September quarter, the firm posted a margin of 4 per cent, adjusted for the accounting impact of Ind AS 116. ...