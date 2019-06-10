Stronger rupee in Q1 may spell trouble for margins of IT companies

A stronger rupee against the US dollar in the ongoing quarter of the current financial year is likely to further strain the margin profile of domestic information technology (IT) services companies, which continue to reel from the burden of rising visa fees along with pricing pressure in clinching outsourcing contracts. Industry experts are of the opinion that IT services firms may see around 30 basis points (bps) impact on their operating margins owing to a stronger rupee.

The Indian currency has gained around Rs 1 on an average basis from January this year till June first week. In ...