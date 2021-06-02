Sun Pharma, Ferring Pharma ink pact to introduce obstetric drug in India

-
ALSO READ
Sun Pharma to launch complete range of generic anti-epilepsy drug
Astrazeneca gets nod to use ant-diabetes drug for kidney disease in India
Insider alleges Eli Lilly blocked her efforts to sound alarms on drug plant
Drug maker Caplin Steriles gets USFDA approval for an injection
Health ministry panel vetting requests by six cos to make Mucormycosis drug
-
Drug major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on Wednesday said it has entered into a licensing agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals to commercialise innovative obstetric drug Caritec in India.
One of the company's wholly-owned subsidiaries has entered into a license agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd -- a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals -- to commercialise a room temperature stable formulation of the obstetric drug Caritec in India, Sun Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The drug is indicated for the prevention of excessive bleeding in women after vaginal or caesarean childbirth, it added.
As per the agreement, Sun Pharma is granted rights for co-marketing of the drug in India in the private market under the brand name Caritec.
Ferring has developed the drug and received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for introducing the medicine in India, Sun Pharma said.
"Through our collaboration with Ferring, we are introducing an innovative medicine that will help in reducing thousands of deaths from postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) every year," Sun Pharma India business CEO Kirti Ganorkar said.
PPH is a leading cause of maternal mortality worldwide and in countries like India. Postpartum bleeding is a largely preventable and manageable condition, the statement said.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries closed at Rs 677.65 per scrip on BSE, up 0.95 per cent from its previous close.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU