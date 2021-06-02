Edtech firm Byju's and Google tie up to offer learning solution to schools

Edtech company Byju’s, which has 95 million registered students on its flagship learning app, has partnered with tech firm to aid the continuity of for both teachers and students. This integration of Workspace for Education with Byju’s will offer a collaborative and personalised digital platform for classroom organisation, available for free to participating educational institutions.

“The significant rise and acceptance of in the last one year has led to the swift digitisation of our education system,” said Mrinal Mohit, chief operating officer, Byju’s. “Teachers and students had to adapt to overnight and are now rapidly discovering its potential.”

With a commitment to digital education, Workspace for Education will combine Byju's pedagogy to empower educators in their journey towards digital transformation. Built on the Vidyartha platform, this partnership will provide direct access to Byju's extensive math and science pedagogy. This includes visually-rich learning solutions, including chapter-wise slides, readymade assignments, data banks, summary docs, handouts, tests, and more.

“Through our partnership with Google, we are aiming to aid this digital revolution and equip our educators with the necessary technological and learning assets to ensure continuity of education,” said Mohit.

Designed to enable seamless and convenient learning, the platform also features Google Classroom. It offers simplicity and flexibility, along with a security experience for all educators. Besides the Google Workspace for Education features that include Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms, teachers will get access to Google Meet – Google’s premium video conferencing solution. Here up to 100 people can participate using Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, for free.

“This past year, we at Google have been especially vested in using our technology and platforms to help extend quality learning experiences to students everywhere,” said Bani Dhawan, Head of Education - South Asia, Google. “We are thrilled to partner with Byju's in reaching out to schools across the country to bring rich and interactive English-based learning solutions that complement the school curriculum, and look forward to working to make this offering available in Indian languages later.”

This solution aims at empowering educators to provide a comprehensive solution for their students. This includes messaging, test conduction, daily classes and well-made pedagogical content from Byju’s.

Every school that signs up on the platform will get official email IDs for all faculty, students and admin staff, powered by Google Workspace for Education. To aid effective learning at school, this learning solution will facilitate end-to-end Classroom management and will help organise, access, and track classroom learning.