JUST IN
Infrastructure finance company REC profit rises 5% in Q3 on lower expenses
AWS reports Rs 745 cr revenue opportunity for businesses harnessing data
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals swings to Q3 loss due to windfall tax
Bajaj Finserv net income jumps 42% to Rs 1,782 crore in Q3: Report
Textiles major Welspun India Q3 net profit declines 66.55% to Rs 43.83 cr
Manufacturing, services sector log 8.27% attrition in Q3: Report
BPCL Q3 results: Net profit falls 36% to Rs 1,747 cr, revenue up 13%
L&T Q3 results: Net profit rises 24% to Rs 2,553 cr, rev beats estimates
TechM net falls 5.3%; enterprise biz crosses $1 bn in quarterly revenue
Mindspace REIT net operating income rises 16.8 % YoY on strong leasing
You are here: Home » Companies » Results
Mindspace REIT Q3 net dips 13% to Rs 127 cr on higher interest cost
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sun Pharma Q3 profit rises 5% to Rs 2,166 cr; interim dividend approved

The company's board, which met on Tuesday, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of Re 1 for 2022-23.

Topics
Sun Pharma | Q3 results

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,166 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Mumbai-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,059 crore for October-December period of the previous fiscal year.

Total revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,241 crore in the period under review. It was Rs 9,863 crore in the year-ago quarter, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries said in a regulatory filing.

On February 28, 2022, the company's subsidiary Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had acquired all of the outstanding capital stock of Galderma Holdings Inc; Proactiv YK ; The Proactiv Company Corporation ; and its other assets, the drug major said.

Accordingly, results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 are not comparable to the year-ago periods', it noted.

The company's board, which met on Tuesday, also approved an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share of Re 1 for 2022-23.

Shares of the company were trading 1.11 per cent down at Rs 1,039.25 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sun Pharma

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.