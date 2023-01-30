Infrastructure finance company REC profit rises 5% in Q3 on lower expenses

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's state-owned finance company Ltd on Monday reported a 5.1% rise in third-quarter profit, as it cut down its total expenses.

The New Delhi-based non-banking financial company's profit rose to 29.15 billion rupees ($357.71 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, from 27.73 billion rupees a year earlier, it said in a statement. Total revenue from operations fell 2.5% to 97.82 billion rupees.

However, a 6.5% drop in total expenses during the quarter offset the fall in total operations revenue.

The company, which mainly provides loans to state electricity boards, state utilities and all segments of power in the private sector, said its interest income on loan assets grew nearly 1% to 96.60 billion rupees.

declared interim dividend of 3.25 rupees per share. It set the record date for the dividend on Feb. 9, which will be paid on Feb. 28.

Shares of the company closed up 0.7% to 115.95 rupees ahead of the quarterly . The stock gained 16.1% in 2022.

($1 = 81.4910 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuran Sadhu and Biplob Kumar Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

