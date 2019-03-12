Sun TV Network to expand presence in OTT business, eyes revenue growth

is looking at expanding its presence in the Over-The-Top (OTT) segment in the near future, with exclusive content in its app The company is expecting the revenues from this to grow as it ties up with telecom majors to offer the content through the TV apps of these service providers.

The company launched the digital content platform with content in four languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada in June, 2017, and has been expanding the content library from its programmes telecasted in its channels in these respective languages, offering on a subscription basis. The subscription-based app has crossed 10 lakh downloads so far and is seeing over 20,000 downloads per day.

The montly subscription revenues from the app is around Rs 5 crore at present, which means a revenue of Rs 60 crore a year, and this expected to go up in next fiscal year, during when it would also increase its investments into the platform, said sources. This revenue, at present is without infusing much into exclusive content and with the content it has with the television channels and the movie production business.

has around 8,000 movie titles in its library, apart from the content produced for its television channels. This, according to senior officials from the company, shows the potential of the business, if there is investments made into generating exclusive content.

"Till a few months back we were not convinced about the viability of a pure play case. But we believe the situation is changing. We are now encouraged to explore the feasibility of launching exclusive content on ," Sun TV Group CFO S L Narayanan told analysts earlier.

With the tie up with telecom service providers, the company is expecting a fixed revenue to come from these agreements also. The company has also started feeding exclusive content into the app, which would be beefed up in the near future. The company expects the mobile phone ecosystem to be a big disruptor, which will encourage the business model.

According to a report by the (BCG) Report in November, last year, the Indian video OTT market is expected to go up from $ 0.5 billion to $4.5-5 billion in 2023, with around 40-50 million paying subscribers in the country. On an average, Indians use 2.33 OTT video apps, around 68 per cent have two or more than two such apps downloaded.

Already 16 per cent of the media consumption in the country is on digital platforms, which is not to the levels of the developed countries, but is growing fast. Around 25 per cent of the media consumption is digital and this indicates that digital growth in the country is likely to catch up, it says. The OTT space in the country is also hyper competitive with various business models and value propositions, with numbers of players in the market has witnessed a 3.5x increase in six years growing from just nine players in 2012 to 32 in 2018.

"Further, all platforms struggle with retention of consumers—on an average 50 percent of OTT apps installed are uninstalled in the first seven days of installation. The competition for user share is intense—every OTT platform is vying to be among the top three of the consumer’s attention," says the report.

Industry sources adds that the content cost is heavy in the OTT space, especially for those which are stand alone, which would result in the subscription fee to be exorbitant compared to the TV subscription prices in the country.

The BCG report, however, expects with various factors falling in place, OTT is expected to grow faster and given the challenges of electricity availability, TV screens and others, the rural market has the potential to become OTT first market.