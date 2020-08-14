Sun TV pre-tax profit drops by 40% to Rs 352 cr in Q1, revenue at Rs.606 cr

has reported a 40 per cent drop in profit before tax of Rs 352.38 crore during the quarter ended June 30, as compared to Rs 587.01 crore, a year ago.

Revenues for the quarter stood at Rs.606.10 crore (in the absence of IPL and movie distribution in particular) as against Rs 1,080.36 crore for the corresponding quarter ended 30th June '2019.

Total income for the quarter was at Rs 714.71 crore as against Rs 1,137.07 crore for the corresponding quarter ended June 30, 2019 .

The Subscription revenues for the quarter was up by 18 per cent to Rs 442.25 crore as against Rs 375.95 crore, a year ago.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was at Rs 416.49 crore as against Rs 682.91 crore for the previous quarter ended June 2019.