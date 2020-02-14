Sun TV Q3 PBT drops by 8.12% at Rs 498.46 crore; revenue grows marginally

Sun TV has reported a drop in profit before tax (PBT) during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 at Rs 498.46 crore against Rs 542 crore a year ago.

Revenues (excluding income from movie distribution) increased marginally to Rs 799.29 crore as against Rs 795.95 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 2018.

The subscription revenues for the quarter was up by 18 per cent to Rs 411.85 crore from Rs 349.60 crore for the corresponding quarter ended December 31, 2018.