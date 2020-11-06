Sundaram Finance clocks net profits at Rs 192 crore in Sept quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sundaram Finance reports 7% drop in Q1 pre-tax profit to Rs 219 crore
Sundaram Finance lowers interest rates on deposits across tenures
Sundaram Mutual's bluechip fund NFO mobilises over Rs 650 cr despite Covid
General Motors selects Sundaram Fasteners as best supplier for 2019
Small, medium NBFCs need better credit support, says Industry players
-
: Non Banking Finance Company Sundaram
Finance on Friday recorded net profits at Rs 192 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2020.
The city-based company had recorded net profits at Rs 269 crore during the corresponding quarter previous year.
"The net profit of Q2 of the previous year includes one- time income of Rs 53 crore.
Hence the profit for the current quarter is not comparable with that of the previous year", a company statement said here.
For the half year ending March 31, 2020 the company had clocked net profits at Rs 358 crore, compared to Rs 427 crore registered during the same period last fiscal.
The Net profit of H1 of the previous year includes an one-time income of Rs 53 crore representing profit on sale of equity shares in Sundaram Finance Holdings Ltd.
Hence the profit for the first half of the year is not comparable with the previous year, the release said.
Income from operations for the quarter under review stood at Rs 993 crore as against Rs 994 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
For the half year ending September 30, 2020, income from operations was Rs 1,941 crore as compared to Rs 1,924 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal.
Disbursements during the quarter ending September 2020 was Rs 3,174 crore against Rs 3,832 crore during the same period last year.
Assets under management stood at Rs 30,572 crore as on September 30, 2020 compared to Rs 30,256 crore clocked in the same period last year.
Commenting on the financial results, company MD T T Srinivasaraghavan said "despite the first two months of the year having been a washout, we managed to reach over 80 per cent of our disbursements in Q2".
"Every succeeding month since May has witnessed an upward trend. On the back of a bountiful monsoon and government's investment in infrastructure, the tractor and construction equipment segments have done particularly well", he said.
On the outlook, he said "while there is a lot of positivity around the festive season, we have to wait and watch if this momentum sustains in the coming months".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU