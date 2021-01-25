Sundaram Home Finance Q3 net up 36% to Rs 56 cr, disbursements fall

-
ALSO READ
HDFC's Q3 biz update confirms recovery; re-rating in HFCs likely: Analysts
LIC Housing Finance biz back to pre-Covid levels: MD Siddhartha Mohanty
Infosys Q3 preview: Large deals, acquisitions to drive PAT by up to 16% YoY
TCS, Infosys: Positive Q3 results may trigger next leg of rally in IT stks
HCL Q3 net profit up 31%, crosses $10-bn revenue milestone in 2020
-
Sundaram Home Finance Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sundaram Finance Ltd, has posted a 36 per cent growth in net profit for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 at Rs 56.24 crore, from Rs 41.31 crore a year ago.
Disbursements for Q3 stood at Rs 416.57 crore as compared to Rs 536.33 crore in the comparative period the previous year.
Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, MD, Sundaram Home Finance said, “We have seen a revival of real estate markets across major metros and smaller towns. A few states have also driven demand revival through a reduction in stamp duty and premium. In addition, builders/developers have softened prices to liquidate stock. Interest rates are at an all-time low, making this quite unprecedented from a home buyer's perspective. We are nearing pre-Covid levels in terms of new business and that is a positive sign of growth coming back.”
ALSO READ: Stove Kraft's Rs 413-crore IPO fully subscribed on Day-1, closes Thursday
The company’s deposit base stood at Rs 1,825 crore as on December 31, 2020.
Lakshminarayanan added, “We are witnessing renewed interest from builders in terms of new launches, across locations. From a residential housing perspective, demand for ready-to-move-in homes is the first one to take off. Affordable housing continues to grow at a fast pace with the demand continuing to be quite attractive.”
The company raised over Rs 3,600 crore in the first nine months of the year through a mix of debt instruments, term lending from banks, fixed deposits and refinance from the NHB.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU