Sunil Duggal elevated as Vedanta CEO as firm gets set for next growth phase

Anil Agarwal-led Limited has appointed Sunil Duggal as the Chief Executive Officer of the company effective August 1, 2020.

"In March 2020, Sunil Duggal was given additional charge as Vedanta’s Interim Chief Executive Officer. Mr Duggal has now been elevated to the position of CEO of the company," said in its release.

"Sunil is associated with for the past 10 years and has over 35 years of rich and diverse leadership experience," the release added.

"Sunil takes over as CEO at a time when Vedanta is gearing up for the next phase of growth with full commitment to the nation’s call for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Over 50 per cent of our country’s imports are in the natural resources and we are striving to raise domestic production to substitute imports," said the company release.

Duggal had taken over as interim CEO from March 27, 2020, after Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan (Venkat) resigned from his position citing personal reasons. Venkat served as CEO at Vedanta Limited from August 2018 to April 2020. His resignation was effective April 5, 2020.