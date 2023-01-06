JUST IN
Adani Group eyeing stake in state-backed power trader PTC India: Report
Torrent group now offers Rs 8,640 crore upfront for Reliance Capital
Govt yet to approve BIS certificates for 160 Chinese toy companies
Q3 results preview: FMCG companies may see strong revenue growth
Not even among top 10 in 2021, India was Skoda's 3rd largest market in 2022
Lodha records Rs 9,000 cr sales in nine months, continues to prune debt
A growth glitch for Freshworks amid stalling economy, class action suit
Amazon India to lay off around 1,000 staff as part of mass retrenchment
Reliance Jio rolls out 5G services in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana, Siliguri
Mercedes-Benz to launch 10 models in India in 2023, says MD & CEO
You are here: Home » Companies » News
160 Chinese firms yet to be issued certificate for selling toys in India
icon-arrow-left
India Inc logs 2,007 deals worth $127 bn last year, 6% down from 2021
Business Standard

Suzlon Energy receives shareholders' approval for top brass appointments

The company has sought approval from the shareholders through postal ballot notice for these appointments

Topics
Suzlon Energy

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Suzlon Energy
Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solution provider in the country

Suzlon Energy has received shareholders' approval to appoint Vinod R Tanti as Managing Director, Girish R Tanti as the Executive Director and Pranav T Tanti as Director.

A BSE filing showed that the three resolutions to appoint Vinod Tanti as Managing Director, Girish Tanti as Executive Director and Pranav Tanti as Director are passed with the requisite majority through postal ballot.

The company has sought approval from the shareholders through postal ballot notice for these appointments.

These appointments appear to be a part of the process for a succession plan after the demise of its founder Chairman and Managing Director Tulsi Tanti on October 1, 2022.

The shareholders at the twenty-seventh annual general meeting held on September 29, 2022, had approved the appointment of Vinod Tanti as a Wholetime Director & Chief Operating Officer of the Company from October 1, 2022, for a further term of 3 (three) years -- up to September 30, 2025.

However, the notice explained that due to the untimely demise of Tulsi R Tanti, the erstwhile Chairman and Managing Director, Vinod Tanti was appointed as Managing Director with effect from October 7, 2022, for a period of 3 (three) years -- up to October 6, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Accordingly, the appointment was put up for approval of shareholders, it stated.

Suzlon Energy is a renewable energy solution provider in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Suzlon Energy

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 20:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.