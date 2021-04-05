Swiggy is closing $800-mn fundraising round, CEO informs employees

Food delivery giant is in the process of closing an $800-million funding in a Series J round, with investors Falcon Edge Capital, Amansa Capital, Think Investments, Carmignac and Goldman Sachs joining as new investors. This round will take the company's valuation to close to $5 billion, said sources.

Existing investors Prosus and Accel will also be participating in the new round, said the company’s founder Sriharsha Majety in an e-mailed letter to employees. The fundraise was heavily oversubscribed given the positive investor sentiment towards Swiggy, said Majety in the letter.

The Bengaluru- based company’s valuation will be close to $5 billion with this round, a jump from the earlier valuation of $3.6 billion last year. Business Standard had in February reported that the foodtech major is in talks with new and existing investors to raise almost $1 billion in funding at a $5 billion valuation.

“The food delivery business is the strongest it's ever been, and we are now well on our way to drive continued growth over the next decade,” said Majety in the letter. “In addition, some of our new bets like Instamart are showing amazing promise while we have also made strides in setting up some of our other adjacencies for liftoff very soon,” Majety said in the letter, which was reviewed by this paper.

Instamart allows customers to order essentials and groceries through the day in under 30-45 mins. Genie, another service, allows consumers to either buy anything from any store and have the same delivered, or provide pickup and drop services to and from any location within the city.

The fundraise comes at a time when rival Zomato is preparing for a $650 million IPO this month. It recently closed a $910 million primary fundraise at a valuation of $5.4 billion ahead of the IPO. Swiggy has so far not expressed any plans to go public.

Ahead of the fundraise, Swiggy has also allotted 500 equity shares to its leadership team under its Employee Stock Ownership Plan, according to Entrackr.

“This fundraise gives us a lot more firepower than the planned investment for our current business lines. Given our unfettered ambition though, we will continue to seed/experiment new offerings for the future that may be ready for investment later. We will just need to now relentlessly invent and execute over the next few years to build an enduring iconic company out of India," said Majety in the note.

The letter said the next 10-15 years offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for like Swiggy as the Indian middle class expands and its target segment for convenience grows to 500 million users over the period.

Swiggy currently operates in over 500 cities and leverages technology, delivery network and learnings from over 1 billion delivered orders to continuously improve on-demand food delivery services. After initial hiccups following the lockdown, both Swiggy and Zomato have emerged out of the pandemic's shadows and have touched pre-Covid level numbers in terms of orders.