Swiggy's new membership programme offers unlimited free deliveries

Food delivery platform Swiggy on Monday launched an upgraded membership programme 'Swiggy One' -- a comprehensive plan that offers its members unlimited free deliveries, discounts and more benefits across all of Swiggy's services.
Swiggy One is a single-tier membership programme that offers unlimited free deliveries from over 70,000 popular restaurants along with unlimited free Instamart deliveries on all orders above Rs 99, the company said.
In addition, members can avail extra discounts of up to 30 per cent on their food orders from partner restaurants. Swiggy One will soon extend its members discounts on Genie deliveries as well.
Swiggy One membership can be availed at Rs. 299 for the first three months, and at Rs. 899 for 12 months which means, a member will spend just Rs. 75/month for the annual plan, Swiggy said.
The programme is currently live in four cities including Lucknow, Pune, Trivandrum and Vijayawada, and will be expanded to more than 500 cities in the next two weeks making it the largest and most comprehensive convenience membership programme in the country.
"With a mission to deliver unparalleled convenience to consumers, we have launched and grown our offerings across food delivery, express grocery and other offerings. The newly launched Swiggy One programme brings all these convenience offerings under a single membership plan delivering immense financial savings/benefits to regular Swiggy users," said Anuj Rathi, SVP Revenue and Growth at Swiggy in a statement.
Moreover, the company said that all existing Swiggy SUPER members will automatically be upgraded, free of cost, to the Swiggy One programme for the remaining period of their active subscription. They will also get a complimentary month-long extension on their existing plan to experience the benefits that Swiggy One has to offer.
Swiggy is also working to add more exciting benefits to the Swiggy One programme and will be visible to the members over the coming months.
