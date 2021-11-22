HealthCare Global acquires majority stake in Suchirayu Healthcare

-
ALSO READ
Immunotherapy after bladder cancer surgery may reduce recurrence: Study
Of 610,000 cancers reported in 2012-19, 7.9% were childhood cases: Report
Urban Company holds breast cancer awareness sessions for service partners
No bigger reason for quitting tobacco than current health crisis: RGCIRC
Northeastern states experience higher burden of cancers in men, women: ICMR
-
Cancer focused healthcare service provider HealthCare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG) on Monday said it has become a majority stakeholder in Suchirayu Healthcare Solutions with the acquisition of additional 60.9 per cent for an undisclosed sum.
With the transaction, HCG has increased its holding in Suchirayu from the existing 17.7 per cent to 78.6 per cent, the company said in a statement.
Suchirayu owns a multi-speciality hospital in Hubli with an operational capacity of 110 beds and a potential to scale up to 250 beds.
HCG has operated and maintained the hospital since August 2017 and had the right to increase its stake up to 80 per cent, the statement said.
"Having operated Suchirayu for the past four years with successful patient outcomes and desired financial results, acquiring a majority was a logical step in cementing our presence in the region. We are confident that we will be able to derive multiple synergies with this acquisition," HCG Executive Chairman BS Ajaikumar said.
HCG continues on its path to optimise capital allocations around cancer care and strengthen its pre-eminent position in the country, he added.
"M&A has been a core part of our strategy, and we have demonstrated our capability to integrate acquisitions," Ajaikumar noted.
Stating that Hubli is emerging geography with great potential, he said the acquisition will deliver focused medical care into this micro-market.
"We continue to explore opportunities in the regional cancer leaders' space to further consolidate our dominant position," Ajaikumar said.
HCG, which also owns and operates a standalone cancer centre at Hubli, said the acquisition is expected to create synergetic benefits and market leadership in the geography.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU