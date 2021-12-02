Swiggy to invest $700 mn in grocery delivery service Instamart

-
ALSO READ
Food delivery giant Swiggy elevates Phani Kishan as co-founder
Swiggy commits to increase deployment of electric vehicles by 2025
Swiggy valuation tops $5.5 bn after raising $1.25 bn from SoftBank, Prosus
India quick commerce market to reach $5 bln by 2025: RedSeer report
Swiggy plans entry into community commerce with Swiggy Bazaar: Sources
-
SoftBank-backed Indian food delivery startup Swiggy said on Thursday it would invest $700 million in its grocery delivery service Instamart, to strengthen its footing in a highly competitive domestic market.
Launched in Gurugram and Bengaluru in 2020, Swiggy Instamart is now serving customers across 18 cities and doing over one million orders per week. Instamart is set to reach an annualised gross merchandise value run rate of $1 billion in the next three quarters, Swiggy said.
The service, which spans 18 cities in the country and serves more than 1 million orders per week, will also start 15-minute deliveries in top cities by January 2022.
Swiggy Chief Executive Officer Sriharsha Majety said in a statement that the company's food delivery business was currently at a $3 billion annualised gross merchandise value run rate.
"At our current growth trajectory, Instamart is set to reach an annualised GMV run rate of $1 billion in the next three quarters. With our food delivery business trending at a $3 billion annualised GMV run rate and Instamart's super-charged growth, we're very excited about our convenience mission coming to life in a very big way, Swiggy CEO said Sriharsha Majety said.
In the last few months, Swiggy Instamart has onboarded more than one seller-run dark store every day.
By January 2022, it will make deliveries in 15 minutes by having the network of dark stores very close to the majority of its customers, a statement said.
The platform offers an assortment of products across categories like fresh fruits and vegetables, daily bread and eggs, cooking essentials, beverages, instant food and munchies, personal and baby care, home and cleaning, specially curated to suit the demand requirements of each location.
It is available in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Noida, Pune and Vizag.
Home delivery companies in India were hit by a sudden pandemic-related lockdown last year as health concerns discouraged people from ordering in, but as the initial hesitancy eased, food and grocery delivery apps like Swiggy reaped the benefits of fewer people stepping out.
The Indian online grocery market is estimated to reach $18.2 billion in 2024 from $1.9 billion in 2019, according to government estimates.
Instamart competes with Tata-owned BigBasket, Grofers, in which Swiggy's larger rival Zomato Ltd holds a stake, Amazon.com Inc's Amazon Fresh and Reliance Industries' JioMart.
Separately, Bloomberg News on Wednesday reported that Swiggy is nearing a $700 million fund raise led by Invesco.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU