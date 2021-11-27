KSUM's KITE meet ends, shortlists 24 IEDC ideas for product development

-
ALSO READ
Cactus Venture Partners plans to invest $100 mn in start-ups over 3 years
Kerala aiming for 15,000 start-ups by 2026: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pinarayi Vijayan gets shocker as Kerala HC stays probe against ED
Kerala CM inaugurates Digital Hub; aims to have 15K start-ups in next 5 yrs
Kerala to create 2 mn quality jobs in five years through a govt mission
-
The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) on Friday selected 24 new products by Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centres on the concluding day of the five-day virtual technology exhibition.
The short list was made from 80 products KSUM received through IEDCs that had virtually pitched their products. All 24 of them found a chance to be displayed at the November 22-26 Kerala Innovators' Technology Expo (KITE), KSUM said.
"The event provided young innovators and budding entrepreneurs a virtual technology exhibition to present their innovative ideas in front of investors, MNCs, other startups and stakeholders," KSUM said in a release.
Organised as the second edition of KSUM's 'Innovations Unlocked', the meet witnessed sessions in hybrid mode, featuring both online and offline proceedings.
KITE 2021 hosted a fablab workshop, future technologies sessions, talks and panel discussions, enabling students to navigate their entrepreneurial journey.
Top KSUM officials said KITE further promoted an innovation-driven entrepreneurship culture among youngsters in ways that generated more employment opportunities as well.
The valedictory session was addressed by KSUM Chief Executive Officer John M Thomas and TCS Head (Rapid Labs), Robin Tommy.
The event, besides providing students showcase their product, held a Fail Fast or Succeed Pre-incubation programme, IDEA Fest which facilitated direct pitching to the expert committee, credit support to startups from KSUM service partners such as AWS, Google Cloud, Zoho and Notion, opportunity for funding from GrandCapital and giving 2,000 Prayatna points to the students/college.
IEDCs are platforms set up in engineering, management, arts and sciences colleges and polytechnics to provide students a venue to experiment and innovate, providing them a first-launch pad with access to cutting-edge technology, world-class infrastructure and high-quality mentorship besides early-risk capital and global exposure.
KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU