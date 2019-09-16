Synergy Group in talks with lenders, govt on grounded Jet Airways revival

South America-based Synergy Group, which has emerged the sole suitor for defunct Jet Airways, is said to have met the lenders of the airline on Monday to discuss its revival plans.

A source privy to the development said the group’s representatives were planning to meet aviation ministry officials this week before taking a call on whether to send a team for detailed due diligence.

Synergy Group is a majority shareholder in South America’s Avianca Airlines. Germán Efromovich, who leads the group, is said to have arrived in India to discuss matters related to Jet. “So far, the talks with Synergy Group have been positive. They are meeting lenders today (Monday) and will meet ministry officials tomorrow or the day after,” said the source.

Synergy Group and Russian Fund RA Treasury were shortlisted after the deadline for submission of expression of interest (EoIs) expired. However, during the vetting process, RA Treasury failed to make the cut, as it was unable to provide important information. Hence, the group is the sole entity to be shortlisted and has signed the non-disclosure agreement.

“Discussions with Synergy Group have been positive,” the source added.

Avantulo Group and RA Treasury were the first ones to submit their intent to revive Jet. While billionaire Anil Agarwal’s family trust Volcan Investment had put in an exploratory EoI, it opted out of the race two days later.



