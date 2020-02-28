Tally launches Release 6.6, aims to improve accessibility for entrepreneurs

Leading business management software provider aims to empower with the launch of its latest release Tally.ERP 9 Release 6.6 bringing the Tally experience on web browsers. With this launch, Tally intends to assist businesses access critical business data anywhere through any device, securely and privately, while keeping the data on customer’s machines itself.

The release empowers with business information like business reports and invoices. This will be accessible to them on web browsers, removing the dependency of having a particular type of computer or device, or installing Tally for the access.

Sudipta Dutta, General Manager- East Zone, said, “We are delighted to launch Release 6.6, which is our first step towards enabling connectivity for SMEs (Small & Medium Enterprises). With this release, we believe business owners will start interacting a lot more with their business data since it will be readily available wherever they are. They can now be better informed about the health of their business and be able to take decisions faster for their business growth”.

“Most financial applications contain sensitive and private information that needs to be accessed every day for business continuity. As the world moves more and more towards the cloud, there is an ardent need for these applications to be cautious as any breach of data could be detrimental for businesses. Keeping this reality in mind, we are enabling businesses to access critical business data even outside the office, on any device, anywhere through a web browser. This in addition to Tally’s trademark speed, simplicity and security”, he added.

Nationwide, Tally has 1.7 million users. “The Government has recognized Tally as one of the major employment providers. Now, the government is also looking at e-way bill generation from the next financial year”, Dutta said.