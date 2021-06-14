Tata AIA Life Insurance FY21 total premium up 34% to Rs 11,105 cr

-
ALSO READ
InsuranceDekho may have got Rs 1,200 cr in premium in FY21: Co-founder
RBI monetary policy announcements: Highlights and key takeaways
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
LIVE: RBI says will undo damage inflicted on economy by Covid-19 in FY21-22
RBI's monetary and Centre's fiscal policy are moving hand-in-glove
-
Private life insurer Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life) on Monday said its total premium income grew by 34 per cent to Rs 11,105.09 crore in fiscal 2021 as against Rs 8,308.51 crore in FY20.
It registered a 26.9 per cent jump in individual weighted new business premium (IWNBP) income to Rs 3,416 crore in FY2020-21 as against Rs 2,692 crore in FY20, the insurer said in a release.
The total renewal premium income has also witnessed a 37 per cent growth compared to the last financial year and increased from Rs 5,066.49 crore to Rs 6,961.36 crore, it said.
"We kept up the momentum of our business even in the most disruptive year. Our market share grew, outpacing industry growth yet again and we continue to maintain our leadership in protection, having registered the highest growth in the last two years," Tata AIA Life Managing Director and CEO Naveen Tahilyani said.
Total assets under management (AUM) grew by 47.16 per cent to Rs 46,281 crore in FY21 from Rs 31,450 crore in the last fiscal.
The 13th month persistency remained at 88.28 per cent despite the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the release said.
During the year, 98 per cent of its policies were submitted digitally. The self-service ratio for policy-holders also went up to 91 per cent from 85 per cent in FY20.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU